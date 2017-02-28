Google Project Zero notifies Microsoft as another bug found but not patched

Google's Project Zero has revealed a bug in Microsoft's Internet Explorer and Edge browsers, whereby if a user were to visit a malicious websites, it could crash the browser, and then execute code.

First found on November 25 last year, the bug works by attacking a type confusion in HandleColumnBreak OnColumnSpanningElement.

The group of Google researchers showed a 17-line proof-of-concept which crashes that process, with a focus on two variables rcx and rax.

“An attacker can affect rax by modifying table properties such as border-spacing and the width of the first th element,” Project Zero's post states – so the crafted Web page just needs to point rax to memory they control.

The Google project operates a strict rule where it notifies companies of bugs in their software, and sets a 90-day deadline for them to issue a fix, or it goes public and reveals it to the world. This bug had gone past the 90-day limit.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com