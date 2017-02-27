Video shows iPhone 7 Plus battery smoking

Video of a phone owned by a teenager in Arizona is making the rounds, showing the device smoking with a cracked body.

So my IPhone 7 plus blew up this morning �� was not even using it, literally no explanation for this pic.twitter.com/sQ8CJt4Y69 — Bree✨ (@briannaolivas_) February 23, 2017

The iPhone owner had brought the device into an Apple Store the day before the incident, complaining that it wasn't turning on. It started to smoke while plugged in to charge next to her as she slept.

Apple has reportedly said it's in touch with the customer and looking into the incident.

While there have been reports of other iPhone 7 Plus batteries overheating, the handset has been on sale since September with few such complaints, suggesting the issue may be a few flawed or damaged batteries, rather than a widespread fault like that seen by Samsung.