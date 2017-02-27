Hands-on: Nintendo Switch is the console you’ve been waiting for

The Nintendo Switch is the culmination of years of tweaking, shaping and perfecting the art of console design. Without Nintendo, games as we know them today wouldn't exist and – just like the flurry of motion-enabled games and devices that followed in the wake of the Wii – the Switch is another perfect example of Nintendo being ahead of the curve.

Flying in the face of console convention, the Nintendo Switch is a home console that's entirely portable – I've got one sat on my desk next to me right now. Despite this fact, Nintendo states – rather firmly – that this isn't a portable console or a successor to the Nintendo 3DS, this is an entirely new beast.

Nintendo Switch review (hands-on): Switchin’ it up

Nintendo Switch’s big sell is its versatility. Where the Wii U allowed you to play games directly on the GamePad’s display, Switch puts the entire console into the palm of your hands. In that regard, it’s no different to a handheld console like the PlayStation Vita – albeit a little bigger. Essentially, Switch is a portable home console, but the trouble it has to face is being thought of as a handheld gaming device that just so happens to plug into your TV – rather than the other way around.

Regardless of how you perceive it, Nintendo intends the Switch to be a truly flexible gaming device. If you want a more traditional gaming experience, dropping Switch into its TV dock and grabbing a controller gives you exactly that. If someone else wants to use the TV, or you just fancy taking it on the road, you can just pick it up and keep playing instantly. Switch’s “Handheld mode” lets you play as you travel, while “Tabletop mode” allows for either comfortable, untethered play, or effortless on-the-go multiplayer gaming.

These various setups aren’t an afterthought, either: Nintendo built these into the very core of Switch from the start. In addition to being thin and light enough to provide truly portable single-player thrills, Nintendo has designed it to be the perfect portable multiplayer console. Its controllers, known as Joy-Cons, come as a pair but can function as completely independent controllers. Slide them into a Joy-Con Grip and they unite to function as one standard pad, but you can also separate them from the Grip and pass one Joy-Con to a friend. That done, each functions as a discreet miniature controller, complete with thumbstick, face buttons and shoulder buttons. Can’t quite see the attraction? Imagine being able to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in multiplayer literally anywhere in the world. Sold.

Nintendo Switch review (hands-on): Switch vs Xbox One vs PS4

In the hardware stakes, it’s hard to compare the Switch with the Xbox One and the PS4. As with the Wii and Wii U, Nintendo is forging a very different path with the Switch. It’s not intending to go up against the two juggernauts of the gaming scene; instead, it's focusing on what it does best – bringing great games and excellent experiences to those who want them.

A glance at the Switch’s specs sheet – if Nintendo were to actually provide one – would instantaneously put many “hardcore” gamers off the Switch. For one, it’s powered by a mobile chip (eugh!), only has a 720p built-in 6.2in screen (lol!), and it’s limited to 1080p on a TV (PC Master Race wins again!). However, the moment you see Switch in action, these specs-based worries melt away – although it has to be said that the 32GB of expandable microSD storage pales in comparison to the 500GB and 1TB drives in its competitors.

That “mobile” chip inside the Switch is pretty special, however. Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip is a miniature monster and, while we don’t know how much RAM Nintendo has paired it with for the Switch, it’s more than capable of pushing out visuals that surpass those of the Wii U (a more than capable Full HD console). Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ran at a silky-smooth 1080p 60fps during multiplayer on a TV – something the Wii U can’t do – and, although the demo wasn’t fully optimised for Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ran like a dream in Handheld mode at 720p - although it only runs at 30fps when outputted to a TV.

The Switch’s 6.2in 720p screen isn’t to be sniffed at, either. During my hands-on time, every game I played in either Handheld or Tabletop mode looked stunning on the Nintendo Switch display. Pictures were sharp, vibrant, and action looked crisp and fluid. While I’m sure Nintendo could have crammed a 1080p screen into the same space, it really didn’t have to. At this scale the difference is barely discernable, and the boosts to battery life make the tradeoff worthwhile.

Still, even with that extra little battery-saving nous, many will find a reason to complain about Nintendo’s decision to equip the Switch with a battery capable of “around two-and-a-half, to six-and-a-half hours” of play time. For reference, that’s about the same as Nintendo’s major handheld the New 3DS, and Nintendo estimates that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild can run off battery for about three hours of play. Thankfully, Nintendo has equipped the Switch with USB Type-C instead of a proprietary charger, so you can easily juice it up on the go. This many not seem like an ideal solution, but you have to remember that Nintendo sees this as a home console first, portable second.

Nintendo Switch review (hands-on): Launch games and software

So far Switch’s biggest weakness, and quite possibly its downfall, is the complete lack of a launch lineup. Nintendo may be supplying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on launch – which is a very welcome release indeed – but it smacks that Nintendo knew it had to prepare Zelda for launch because if it hadn’t, there would be nothing to play on day one.

Alongside Zelda, Nintendo’s other launch title, 1-2-Switch seems like a game that should have been bundled in the box rather than a full-price title. Thankfully its intuitive use of the Joy-Cons, along with its social-focused gameplay and Wario Ware-style of absurd mini-games make it an absolute blast to play with friends. Since its initial launch announcement, more third-party titles have come on board for launch meaning you can take your pick from Just Dance 2017, Skylanders Imaginators, Super Bomberman R, I Am Setsuna, Snipperclips, Fast Racing RMX and Shovel Knight's new expansions.

If those don't tickle your fancy, there are oodles of titles due to launch in 2017, including big hitters such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Skyrim. We can also expect to hear about further 2017 releases during this year’s E3 event in June, and our complete list of confirmed Nintendo Switch games suggests Nintendo’s console will have a very strong lineup in time for Christmas 2017 – which is when most people buy consoles. Clearly Nintendo is taking a gamble, but it’s in it for the long game.

In terms of other software features, we know very little about Nintendo’s plans. Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip is capable of 4K video output, but nobody knows if Nintendo plans to leverage that for Netflix or Amazon Prime Video streaming services. On launch Nintendo isn't supplying any streaming services at all and even Virtual Console support isn't coming until a later date – perhaps to add Gamecube emulation? Those hoping Wii U game support would also come to Switch may not have their prayers answered as both Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are recieving new Switch-exclusive releases.

Nintendo Switch review (hands-on): A few hours in

After an initial hands-on session I was sold on the Switch. Its launch-day lineup was weak, but its launch window lineup was reasonably healthy and by the end of 2017 it's going to be a formidable Nintendo console to own. Since that initial session back in January, the laucnh lineup has swelled slightly and I've managed to spend far more time cradling the beauty that is the Switch.

Not only is it an absolute joy to use, but the likes of 1-2-Switch's fuller catalogue makes for a great party game. Breath of the Wildis also absolutely incredible and Nintendo's claims of aronud 3 hours play in handheld mode when playing Zelda stands true.

The Switch may not be conventional, but that’s what makes it so great: Nintendo has unshackled itself from the preconceptions of what a console is. It’s the perfect device for someone who has to share the main TV in the house, or for those who prefer to play handheld games without the usual handheld compromises. Its eight-player local multiplayer capabilities and its out-of-the-box two-player functionality make it an excellent choice for multiplayer fanatics or game-loving families and – as with everything Nintendo – it’s a device built for people who like to have fun.