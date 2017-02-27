Draft 5G specs revealed

The draft spec for 5G has been revealed, and the next-gen version of mobile data will offer download capacity of at least 20GB/sec for each cell.

That's according to a draft document from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), with the final specification set to be decided by November.

The expected minimum peak data rate for downloads is 20GB/sec, with uplink peak data rate of 10GB/sec. That's not what a single user would receive, of course, but the capacity of a single 5G cell.

5G users can expect downloads of 100MB/sec and uploads of 50MB/sec.

Other key features of the 5G specs include a maximum latency of 4ms, a fifth of current standards.

The ITU document also notes a minimum connection density of a whopping one million devices per square kilometre and for base stations to work at speeds of up to 500km/h - meaning it will work on high-speed trains, the document notes.