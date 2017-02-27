Google tackles toxic comments with machine learning

A new machine learning tool has been launched by Jigsaw, the technology incubator within Google's parent company Alphabet, that is looking to improve the comments sections of websites by identifying “toxic” comments.

Dubbed Perspecitve, the tool is being trailed by several publishers, including the The New York Times, The Guardian, The Economist, and Wikipedia.

In a blog post, Jigsaw president Jared Cohen said that the tool eviews comments and scores them based on how similar they are to comments people said were “toxic” or likely to make someone leave a conversation.

In order to learn how to spot potentially toxic language, Perspective examined hundreds of thousands of comments that had been labeled by human reviewers.

“Each time Perspective finds new examples of potentially toxic comments, or is provided with corrections from users, it can get better at scoring future comments,” he said.

A publisher can then decide what they want to do with the information they get from the machine learning tool.

“For example, a publisher could flag comments for its own moderators to review and decide whether to include them in a conversation,” he said.

Users can try out the tool on Perspective's website.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk