Wavosaur 1.3 released

New “Wavosaur Widgets” are small dockable windows which display real-time scopes, stereo balance and other charts and measurements.

The Widgets launch within the Wavosaur interface, but you can drag them onto your desktop for sort-of independent viewing.

New display and analysis features include real-time FFT, RMS power measurements, Scope mode for the output signal and panning for stereo analysis.

Smarter channel processing includes the ability to convert auxiliary left and auxiliary right channel (or whatever mix of channels you prefer) to mono.

There are new management tools for FX Bank and FX Preset files (stores for VST presets), which the developer says brings “strong support of Steinberg VST program and bank files”.

The official release also says there’s now a ““Select all” feature on right click”, although that didn’t appear for us, and there’s reportedly been a pile of bug fixes since the last release.

Wavosaur 1.3 didn’t always work as we expected. For example, the new Widgets are awkward to dock, tricky to manage, can’t be resized, and minimise along with the main program so don’t make good desktop gadgets.

Still, the new charts do provide useful information, and overall Wavosaur is a hugely impressive project. It’s packed with audio editing and analysis features, supports VST plugins and ASIO drivers, and yet still arrives in a single 808KB portable executable, ready to unzip and go.

Wavosaur (32-bit) is available for Windows XP and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk