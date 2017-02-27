Only 1.2% of Android devices use latest OS

With such low adoption rates of the latest security patches, security bods have said it is increasingly difficult to protect Android users who might not be tech-savvy enough out of harm's way.

According to official figures from Google, Android Nougat 7.0 and 7.1 is currently in use on only 1.2 percent of Android phones.

Nougat is the latest major version of Android, and was released at the end of August 2016, just before iOS 10.

By comparison, Apple's iOS 10 is currently enjoying a 79 percent adoption rate.

That's a three-point increase over the adoption rate recorded at the start of the year, and less than six months since iOS 10 was first released to the public last September.

The most popular versions of Android are Lollipop 5.0/5.1 (with a combined 32.9 percent) and Marshmallow 6.0 (30.7 percent). For comparison, Lollipop came out in November 2014 and Marshmallow in October 2015.

The reason iOS 10's adoption rate is thought to be higher is that Apple makes its own hardware, and doesn't allow anyone else to manufacture phones that run the iOS operating system.

This makes the process of keeping iOS devices updated with the latest security patches a far simpler process, as it can just push out updates to phones the minute they are available.

Google however, sought to have the most used mobile operating system in the world, so it allowed anyone to create an Android phone without forcing manufacturers to keep the phones updated with the latest security patches.

Another issue is the vast array of Android devices which are available on the market; this level of fragmentation inevitably leaves Android devices open to security vulnerabilities which the owner might not be able to patch.

It is such a problem that Android fragmentation has been described as the reason Android devices are turning into “toxic hellstew of vulnerabilities.”

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

