Asrock gets on the Ryzen mobo bandwagon

We're getting three new AMD R-series CPUs next week, and we're starting to see the motherboards you'll need to make the most of them. We saw Biostar's first efforts early this week, and now we can scope out Asrock's new range of AM4 boards.

Top of the pile is the thoroughly unsurprisingly "Fatal1ty-endorsed" Fatal1ty X370 Professional Gaming motherboard (do they just keep Fatal1ty on ice, and wake him up to get his nod on new hardware? Who knows?!). The big selling point on this board is built-in Aquantia 5Gb/s LAN hardware, which promises five times more network capacity over cabled connections. 16-phase power helps deliver stable performance, while PCIe Steel Slots prevent signal interference and well-supported graphics cards.

And there's 802.11ac WiFi and Creative SoundBlaster Cinema 3 audio.

The rather attractive X370 Taichi also sports 16-phase power delivery, as well as the Hyper BCLK Engine II clock chip, for the particularly stable and precise overclocking. On top of that there are dual M.2 modules for lots of fast storage, USB 3.1 Type A and C ports, and six USB 3 ports for lots of connectivity. The board is rounded out by 802.11ac WiFi and Purity Sound 4 audio hardware.

Finally, there's the X370 Killer SLI/ac, aimed at fans of multi-GPU setups. It supports SLI and CrossFire builds, and includes Asrock's new SLI HB bridge. It also boasts 12-phase power delivery, dual M.2 modules, 802.11ac WiFi, and reversible Type-C USB ports.