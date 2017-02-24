Homeland Security password collection: Not in tech's name

People entering the US might have to surrender social media passwords to Homeland Security officials, but the tech community is taking a stand. In early February, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly proffered a reprehensible policy – that individuals wishing to enter the US should hand over their social media passwords, or be denied entry to the land of the free. The irony is as dark as it is abundant. And whilst it hasn't been ratified as an official policy yet, for Kelly to bring it up on record as a viable option is troublesome, at least for those of us who value their privacy on social media.

Enter the vigilantes of the tech community, who have rallied to condemn the proposed policy. The Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) have announced a new coalition aiming to quash the somewhat sinister policy. Their mission statement reads: “As a nonprofit organisation, we work to preserve the user-controlled nature of the Internet and champion freedom of expression”. The organisation is based appropriately in Washington, although has sites in London and Brussels, providing an international platform for government scrutiny. It released a statement that received high-profile backing from technology trade associations including the Consumer Technology Association, the National Consumers League, and the Internet Association.

CDT's Free Expression Project Director Emma Lansó spoke to TechCrunch, saying that the Department of Homeland Security should “take the idea of making blanket demands for passwords off the table [...] the idea is unbelievably invasive and will put US citizens and foreign travelers alike at risk.” She went on to stress the domestic ramifications if the policy were pursued, arguing the move would have a domino effect, impinging on the privacy of accounts that had interacted with seized social media accounts. “[The Department of Homeland Security] demands for social media passwords and the scooping up of millions of US citizens' public and private communications”, she said, explaining that privacy breaches could permeate the entire country.

It's a heartwarming display of solidarity from the tech community. Grassroots movements, too, have been substantial, with the hashtag #NoPassForGov proliferating on the very social media sites the US government would pervade.

Meanwhile, all of this people power is hammering home the sentiments of Senator Ron Wydon's disparaging letter to Secretary Kelly, in which he condemned the policy as rampantly unchecked: “There are well-established legal rules governing how law enforcement agencies may obtain data from social media companies and email providers. The process typically requires that the government obtain a search warrant or other court order, and then ask the service provider to turn over the user's data.”

Hear, hear. A practice as potentially invasive as this should operate according to a strict code of legitimacy lest it transcend individual rights and freedoms. As for the tech industry, their moral crusade for enhanced political scrutiny has been nothing short of commendable. Tech nerds: the 21st century's answer to Robin Hood. Only instead of wealth, they're redistributing power, to those whose liberty might just be at stake.