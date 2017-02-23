AMD announces Australian Ryzen pricing

Cheap as chips

AMD has just fired shots across Intel's bow, and blessed Australian's with attractively priced CPU options. Press release follows:

 

AMD today announced key new details about its upcoming Ryzen desktop processors, including that it will launch three Ryzen 7 branded variants globally on March 2, with pre-orders starting today from more than 180 global etailers and boutique OEMs.

AMD will launch the 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 1800X, Ryzen 7 1700X, and Ryzen 7 1700 – which are designed to bring innovation and choice back to the enthusiast PC market and include the world’s highest performing, and lowest powered 8-core desktop PC processors.

Additional information disclosed today includes base and boost clock speeds, TDP, and below is the suggested retail pricing for each Ryzen 7 processor.

 

 


1800X
 


1700X
 


1700
 


Australia
 

$699

$569

$469


New Zealand
 

$799

$639

$529

 

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

