Apple stock price hits record high

Apple's share price has hit new heights, after analyst reports predicted a slew of new features for the next iPhone model.

The company's stock climbed to heights of $136.68 per share on Tuesday 21 February 2017, a jump of 0.71%. This beat the previous high of $135.72, which was set the previous Friday.

The increased investor confidence stemmed from a new report by Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, who increased her target price from $150 to $154 in a note to clients, seen by Business Insider.

She predicted the next update to the iPhone line, the iPhone 8, will have a series of brand new features, including an AMOLED display - as seen in high-end Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 - rather than IPS, which Huberty claims will allow for "a curved form factor and longer battery life".

In addition, she predicted that the new iPhone will feature wireless charging capabilities, an assertion that has been leant more weight by the news that Apple partner Broadcom is developing a chip featuring wireless charging technology.

According to Huberty, Apple could be looking at a return to big gains in the Chinese markets. While previous generations have sold exceptionally well in China, demand for the iPhone 7 was significantly lower.

However, Huberty said that "Apple is positioned to take net users from local Chinese smartphone brands", adding that major updates could tempt as many as 20% of smartphone owners to switch to iPhones.

"While we see accelerated upgrades for Apple's highest end users in all regions," she said, "our work suggests [Chinese] users are especially sensitive to new technology and form factor changes."