Ryzen is officially here - almost

At last, we have some hard details on the AMD Ryzen launch. The news dropped with the first official announcement from AMD in a long time, and it backs a lot of the speculation about the chip's performance and price.

The first three Ryzen chips will launch next week, on the 2nd of March. We'll be getting three Ryzen 7 SKUs - the 1800X, 1700X, and 1700, and the announced US pricing is looking pretty amazing.

1800X: $US499

1700X: $US399

1700: $US329

Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 chips are coming later in the year.

We expect to get local pricing within a couple of days. Regardless, given the chip's promised performance, this is a massively competitive move from AMD.