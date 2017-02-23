Ryzen is officially here - almost

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 23 February 2017  | Comment Now
AMD lifts the lid on three of its new Ryzen range of processors, complete with US pricing.

At last, we have some hard details on the AMD Ryzen launch. The news dropped with the first official announcement from AMD in a long time, and it backs a lot of the speculation about the chip's performance and price.

The first three Ryzen chips will launch next week, on the 2nd of March. We'll be getting three Ryzen 7 SKUs - the 1800X, 1700X, and 1700, and the announced US pricing is looking pretty amazing.

1800X: $US499

1700X: $US399

1700: $US329

Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 chips are coming later in the year. 

We expect to get local pricing within a couple of days. Regardless, given the chip's promised performance, this is a massively competitive move from AMD.

