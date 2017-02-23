Make your Pro look more pro with this Pro Tools key cover

by Fraser McDonald  |  Thursday 23 February 2017  | Comment Now
Make your Pro look more pro with this Pro Tools key cover

Do you even Pro, bro? Or Logic Pro? You must use Lightroom, tho?

Down at the Apple Store workshop theatre, the sight of a MacBook Pro Touch Bar is no longer raising any eyebrows. All the Mac rats have one, have ported Lemmings onto it, then covered it up with stickers and deemed it old news.

So, in order to stand out, you might want to consider one of these colourful covers, newly released for the newly released MacBook Pros.

This is a strong reminder that prosumer creative applications like Avid’s Pro Tools, Adobe Lightroom and Apple’s own Logic Pro X are chock full of features you don’t use even if you could remember the keyboard shortcut for them. And now you can - they’re cleverly and artfully printed on to the precision-cut silicone covers by Editors Keys. Which brings us to the handy secondary feature. 

If you’re the kind of Pro pro that spends all your waking hours glued to the Retina, something that can ward off the odd mouth-rejected crumble might be the savings of an expensive repair. The price for this peace, and the odd raised eyebrow down at the Apple Store? Editors Keys are available now, for $US29.85.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  editors keys  |  key cover  |  macbook  |  pro tools
 
 

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (1 of 10 articles)

Asus reveals new VivoMini VC66R and VC66 mini PCs

NEWS

Asus reveals new VivoMini VC66R and VC66 mini PCs

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (2 of 10 articles)

Review: Shuttle DX30 Barebones mini-PC

REVIEW

Review: Shuttle DX30 Barebones mini-PC

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Next Thing Co CHIP computer

REVIEW

Review: Next Thing Co CHIP computer

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (4 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Belkin Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock HD

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Belkin Thunderbolt 2 Express Dock HD

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (5 of 10 articles)

Raspberry Pi could get Google AI in 2017

NEWS

Raspberry Pi could get Google AI in 2017

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (6 of 10 articles)

Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

NEWS

Asus reveals 4K-capable Raspberry Pi competitor

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (7 of 10 articles)

Investigator: Dealing with a dodgy computer

FEATURE

Investigator: Dealing with a dodgy computer

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (8 of 10 articles)

Global PC shipments decline for fifth year running, says Gartner

NEWS

Global PC shipments decline for fifth year running, says Gartner

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (9 of 10 articles)

Corsair reveals new Bulldog 2.0, Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, and K95 RGB Platinum keyboard

NEWS

Corsair reveals new Bulldog 2.0, Scimitar Pro RGB mouse, and K95 RGB Platinum keyboard

More in Misc PCs & Laptops (10 of 10 articles)

Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac

NEWS

Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 