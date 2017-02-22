Has Tag Heuer made the industry's first hybrid smartwatch?

Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer may be about to shake up the smartwatch market by releasing a modular timepiece capable of adjusting between a digital and a regular mechanical interface.

It was previously reported that a sequel to the Tag Heuer Connected, the company's first smartwatch, would land sometime in May bringing some minor cosmetic changes.

But according to sources close to the matter speaking to Android Central, a new device featuring dual functionality is expected to launch on 14 March, a week prior to Switzerland's watch trade show Baselworld.

The website claims that Tag Heuer has perfected a way of creating a "one-of-a-kind" smartwatch allowing the user to "switch between the digital connected Android Wear 2.0 body and a more traditional automatic movement".

The watch, which is likely to be called the 'Connected Modular', will come in two sizes for men and women and include a range of colour options and designs. It is also expected to feature universal lugs, allowing users to connect any strap and clasp that fits the watch.

The company's original 'Connected' smartwatch was a huge success for the company, proving to be popular among its luxury high-end audience. Originally hoping to sell 20,000 units, over 56,000 were ultimately sold over the course of a year.

As previously reported, the watch will feature Android Wear 2.0, NFC for making contactless payments, and a GPS chip that promises to be more accurate than its predecessor.