D-Link’s security cam is the all-seeing eye of your Homekit setup

D-Link's Omna 180 Cam HD is the first smart security camera to be compatible with Apple Homekit...

The Homekit dream – all of your smart heating, lighting and home security working together seamlessly in one app – is finally starting to come together thanks to gadgets like this. The Omna 180 Cam HD itself isn’t radically different from the likes of Canary or Nest Cam Indoor, but its Homekit compatibility opens up all sorts of possibilities – getting it to turn on your lights when it detects motion, for example. Like a Home Alone setup for grown-ups…

The Omna boasts a 180-degree field of view, wider than both Canary and Nest Cam Indoor. It also has activity notifications from the 1080p video feed that will appear straight on your iPhone or iPad’s lock screen. Thanks to two-way audio, you can also terrorise burglars by addressing them in your best Brian Blessed voice.

The Omna records triggered video clips to a microSD card (you’ll have to find one in a drawer, as it’s not included). Sure, that means a burglar could theoretically whisk the thing away with your video evidence, but it's a nice alternative to shelling out for cloud storage, particularly when most recordings will be your housemate wandering around in their slippers. The only real downers are that you need an Apple TV to control the thing remotely and watch video in real-time, and the fact that it costs a fairly steep $250 or so. Still, with night vision and a fancy-looking design, it's definitely one we'll be auditioning soon in our replica Home Alone house.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv