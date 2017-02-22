GST will soon be added to the cost of games on Steam

It's a universal truth that we pay more for pretty much everything in Australia, including games. But now games - at least those bought via Steam - are about to get more expensive, as Valve has announced that GST will now be added to all purchases.

Kotaku has the news that Valve delivered the update via an email to developers. It's not just Australia, at least - value added taxes (which was what the GST is) are being added for South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, Iceland, South Africa, and India.

In theory, this should only effect games made overseas. Australian developers, if they're doing their taxes properly, should be separating out the ten per cent GST from all sales already.