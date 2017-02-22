Security is critical: 7.3 billion IoT devices predicted by 2020

New research from Samsung reveals the challenge faced by businesses to create safe and secure “smart offices” in a brave new working world, otherwise known as the “Open Economy”.

The new Open Economy will be characterised by a deep cooperation with freelance workers, routine embedding of startup driven innovation and a new kind of collaboration between former competitors, according to Samsung.

Businesses have three years to get securely connected or risk being left behind if they fail to cater for the change and innovation in the digital landscape and from a highly dispersed workforce who want to work on any device from anywhere and at anytime.

The report says that many organisations are still well behind the curve in terms of the speed at which they adopt new technologies that will ease their passage into more open ways of doing business. The pace of change of technology is far exceeding the speed at which many organisations are changing their behaviours and working practices, so businesses need to wake up to that now.

Predictive intelligence is a particular growth area that is going to have a profound effect on businesses over the next three years. It's important that organisations put the right security layers in place to maximise the benefits in an open, yet secure way. Customisable security platforms that span the entire ecosystem of products and allow companies to open their borders more confidently to new opportunities need to be built.

“Having the right security processes in place will be critical as organisations build the foundations needed to become more open, inclusive and productive in this new way of doing business. One of the reasons for this is as our reliance on using and holding confidential information on smartphones increases, so will the number and complexity of threats by hackers targeting these devices. However, finding a mobile security solution that is both resilient and user-friendly can be a challenge,” said Graham Long, VP of enterprise business at Samsung.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com