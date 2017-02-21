Biostar lifts lid on upcoming Biostar Racing X370 and B350 mobos

Biostar announced two new motherboards yesterday, for AMD's new Ryzen processor range.

The Biostar Racing X370 and B350 both support the new AM4 processors, DDR4 memory, and Digital Power+ power delivery for stable overclocking. Network performance is boosted Fly.Net software and Biostar's new Dragon gaming LAN hardware, and all the boards feature Lightning Charger for fast device charging,

The X370GT7 board also offers M.2 Cooling Protection for better SSD performance, and comes bundled with a Biostar M200 240GB SSD. The RACING X370GT5 and RACING B350GT5 boast Vivid LED Armor - you can guess what that does - and the 5050 LED Fun Zone (which is just extra LED headers on the board), which sounds like the worst amusement park ever.

The X370GT3 and B350GT3 both have Puro Hi-Fi tech, and Vivid LED DJ, so if audio is your thing, these are your mobos.

Finally, if you're a World of Tanks fan, there are some 'premium gifts' that you will likely sell for gold right away.

The new boards should be out around the same time as the Ryzen chips.