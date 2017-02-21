Microsoft 'stalls HoloLens upgrade until 2019'

Tuesday 21 February 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft 'stalls HoloLens upgrade until 2019'

Report - HoloLens will skip version two to offer "generational leap".

The next version of HoloLens won't hit the shops until 2019, according to a new report.

Microsoft isn't in any rush to release a new VR headset, according to Thurrott.com, which cites sources who say the tech giant is skipping version two to work on version three of the device, with a release date around two years away.

The HoloLens is currently available as a developer's edition and a commercial model.

But thanks to a lack of competition - with companies like Magic Leap still without a VR model available to buy - Microsoft wants to focus on its third iteration of the HoloLens, shelving the upgrade it had been working on.

Saying the third version is "closer to a generational leap", Thurrott.com says the third iteration means a device useable in everyday life is more likely to become reality sooner.

We've reached out to Microsoft for comment. A spokesperson said in a statement: "Mixed reality is the future of computing, and Microsoft HoloLens is the future and present of mixed reality. Our commitment requires no roadmap."

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  augmented reality  |  generational leap  |  microsoft  |  microsoft hololens
 
 

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (1 of 10 articles)

Valve CEO is "pretty comfortable" with VR headsets failing

NEWS

Valve CEO is "pretty comfortable" with VR headsets failing

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (2 of 10 articles)

Can VR help cure mental health issues?

NEWS

Can VR help cure mental health issues?

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Lenovo Phab2 Pro

REVIEW

Review: Lenovo Phab2 Pro

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (4 of 10 articles)

Augmented reality's future lies in the 1930s avant-garde

NEWS

Augmented reality's future lies in the 1930s avant-garde

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (5 of 10 articles)

Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

NEWS

Google Tango project turns real-world rooms into VR havens

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (6 of 10 articles)

Confront death with this out-of-body VR experience

NEWS

Confront death with this out-of-body VR experience

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (7 of 10 articles)

Bodies in virtual places: An interview with artist Elliot Dodd

NEWS

Bodies in virtual places: An interview with artist Elliot Dodd

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (8 of 10 articles)

Sennheiser&#8217;s Ambeo headphones put directional surround sound in your ears

NEWS

Sennheiser’s Ambeo headphones put directional surround sound in your ears

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (9 of 10 articles)

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

FEATURE

Interview: Lenovo's VP of Global Marketing, Lenovo PC & Smart Device Business Group, Dilip Bhatia

More in Virtual/Augmented reality (10 of 10 articles)

HTC Vive Tracker lets you bring any real-world object into VR

NEWS

HTC Vive Tracker lets you bring any real-world object into VR

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 