by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 20 February 2017  | Comment Now
Asus reveals new VivoMini VC66R and VC66 mini PCs

Tiny power-houses get Kaby Lake support.

Asus has just released a new range of its tiny VivoMini desktop PCs, now powered by Intel's Kaby Lake chip CPUs.

Both the VC66R and VC66 ViviMini PCs boast Core i7 desktop processors, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and feature HDMI, DisplayPort, and Single-link DVI-D port connectivity, while the VC66R can handle up to three displays simultaneously. A lone serial-port handles legacy devices, and range of business connectivity solutions.

Both also have four front-mounted USB3 ports, and a USB-C connector, alongside two USB2 ports on the rear, gigabit ethernet, and a 4-in-1 card reader. AC1200 M.2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 are also supported, and each VivoMini comes with 100GB of Asus WebStorage - though you can also specify a range of hardware-based storage options, including M.2 drives and 2.5in SSDs.

Both machines will be available in March, and retail from $1359.

