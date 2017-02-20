Microsoft plans Insider upgrades for IT professionals

by Joe Curtis  |  Monday 20 February 2017  | Comment Now
Original Windows 10 end of support delayed until May.

Microsoft wants to make its Windows Insider Program more useful for IT professionals, promising to roll out new features for them in the coming months.

Updates will allow Insiders to use their corporate credentials, and recognise feedback from colleagues at the same company, according to a blog post by Bill Karagounis, director of program management. Microsoft separately refers to a Windows Insider Program for IT Professionals, though it is unclear if this will be a separate programme or not.

He explained Redmond is responding to user feedback, with enterprise IT customers demanding better support when they run Insider builds in their organisations. Microsoft estimates that 40% of Insiders are IT experts, and recognises the programme should better fit their needs.

"We're taking steps to make it easier to run preview builds and test features inside your organisation, to connect you with the robust community of IT experts like you, and to help you engage even deeper with global subject matter experts on the topics you care about," Karagounis added.

Insiders who want to hear more details about the upcoming IT-focused releases can sign up to a pre-registration form.

The news comes soon after Microsoft delayed end-of-support for the original version of Windows 10, released in July 2015.

While this version was reportedly set for an original end of support date in March, it will now expire after May this year.

This is because, with the release of Windows 10 Anniversary Update last July and the upcoming Windows 10 Creators Update expected in April, only the latest two versions are actively serviced.

