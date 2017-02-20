Team Group works with Asus for T-Force Dark ROG RAM modules

Team Group's just released a new set of RAM modules, and it's worked with Asus to ensure the sticks are ROG certified.

What that means is that when combined with ROG Maximus Z170 or Z270 boards the RAM automatically overclocks. Just plug your sticks into the right board and BOOM - no mess, no fuss. On top of that the sticks have had extensive burn-in testing with ROG gear.

The sticks are DDR4-3000 at stock, and also boast an impressive four-piece heat-spreader that Team promises can deliver heat dissipation up to eight per cent better than traditional spreaders.

The sticks are available in both black & red and black & grey.