TomTom’s latest wearable won’t tell you how fat you are

TomTom has ditched the body fat measurer that we saw on its Touch Cardio + Body Composition tracker, in favour of the more traditional activity tech. Think step tracking, sleep sensing and the rest.

Fire up the TomTom Sports app (available for iOS and Android) and you’ll get the full run-down of your (in)activity - just without the specifics of your fat percentages. That means activity trends and comparisons of your movements over time, as well as the usual movement data to delve into.

An on-board heart rate monitor means more accurate calorie counting, all day long - and it’ll be able to work out just how intense those steps were, too, so no faking it by attaching the Touch to your dog.

If you liked the first Touch, you’ll like this: it’s basically the same, which means you’ll get a relatively robust rubber module that won’t sit too high on the wrist - and it’s controlled by the same single touch button.

