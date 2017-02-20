Samsung chief arrested for bribery and embezzlement

The de facto head of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, has been formally arrested on charges of bribery, embezzlement and perjury, as part of an ongoing investigation into the political corruption scandal gripping South Korea.

The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Samsung’s vice chairman on Friday, throwing a bucket of question marks over the company’s future restructuring plans, as well as further embroiling the technology giant in the probe against presidential confidant Choi Soon-sil.

Lee had been brought in for questioning at the start of this week, and had previously been called for questioning in January, over allegations of Samsung’s role in a corruption case against Choi – crony of impeached president Park Geun-hye. Samsung is accused of giving sizeable donations to non-profit foundations operated by Choi, who has been levelled with a series of charges including bribery and attempted fraud.

These donations, approaching $40 million, were supposedly delivered in exchange for political support, over a merger between Samsung’s construction arm and affiliate firm Cheil Industries.

As the BBC reports, Samsung executives have previously admitted to paying around $US850,000 for a horse for Choi’s daughter, to help her equestrian career.

Last month’s request for Lee’s arrest was rejected by a Seoul court, but the tech-giant’s chief was brought in again this week due to new aspects of the case, uncovered by investigators.

“It is acknowledged that it is necessary to arrest [Lee] in light of a newly added criminal charge and new evidence,” a court spokesman said on Friday.

Previously, special prosecutors interviewed two of Samsung’s business heads – Choi Gee-sung, CEO of Samsung’s digital media division, and Chang Choong-ki, head of Samsung’s strategy planning department. The pair were reportedly brought in as witnesses, rather than accused parties.

The arrest comes at a time when Lee, son of Samsung group boss Lee Kun-hee, has been preparing to take the reins of the company. It also comes in the wake of the debacle surrounding the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, estimated costs of which range from $US5.3 billion to $US17 billion.

Prosecutors now have 10 days to decide whether to indict Lee, who is being held in a cell at Seoul Detention Centre. If they do, a court ruling could be made within three months.