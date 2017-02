Nvidia released its GeForce 378.72 hot-fix drivers late last week. It's not a huge update to the previous drivers, but it does have a couple of important fixes.

Literally.

Fixed hardware encoding in Steam (In-Home Streaming).

Resolved PhysX being forced to CPU when "Optimize for Compute Performance" setting is OFF.

Though that last one sounds like it could really mess up game performance, so there is that.

You can get the hot-fix here.