A convincing set of leaked press photos appeared online, courtesy of Evan Blass/@EVleaks over on Twitter, and chinese website MyDrivers. Blass showed off three new colours, which sync up with Huawei's partnership with pantone. It means you'll be able to choose gold, blue and green versions of the P10 at launch.

The MyDrivers leak gave us our best look yet at the P10 Plus, which will borrow the curved display edges seen in the Mate 9 (and influenced by Samsung's S7 Edge).