Australian government finally passes breach reporting law

Australian organisations will now have to report their breaches to the government, as a new law rolls into effect promising to punish those who keep quiet. The law, called the Privacy Amendment Bill 2016 passed the House of Representatives last week, and made it through the Senate on 13 February.

All it requires is assent from the Governor-General to become an official act of Parliament. Despite previous troubles in actually getting such a law passed, the passage of this bill apparently went through largely without a hitch.

Until now there has been an entirely voluntary notification system in place which lawmakers felt could not properly address the problems it set out to solve. Government agencies and small businesses are exempt but others will have to report breaches to the privacy commissioner within 30 days of the breach.

The law defines breaches as cases of unauthorised access to, or disclosure of data, where “the access, disclosure or loss is likely to result in serious harm to any of the individuals to whom the information relates”. Offenders are liable for fines of $1.8 million.

The struggle to get a breach reporting law in place has troubled lawmakers for years now. Several attempts were made to pass the Bill through Parliament after the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security concluded as much several years ago.

The Australian privacy commissioner gave evidence to Parliament in 2013 saying that if service providers would be required to hold onto customer data for extended periods of time, then those service providers should also be made responsible for that data. There should be, said the commissioner, an “obligation for service providers to notify the commissioner and affected individuals in the event that they experience a data breach affecting telecommunications data collected and retained under the scheme.”

Certain parts of the United States have had breach reporting rules for over a decade and

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com