Ready, set, Pokemon Go: The game adds 80 new creatures to its roster

It was crowned the most successful mobile game in US history. And now it's back, with one hell of an update. Pokémon Go just added 80 creatures to its repertoire – the first update to available creatures since the app launched in July last year.

Pokémon Go's website proclaimed, “Over 80 additional Pokémon ordinarily discovered in the Johto region can be caught”. It added that certain Pokémon will feature as gender-specific variations. As well as new creatures to catch, the update has made some welcome changes; it has introduced a new night-mode map and encounter music, in addition to two new Berries. New Poke Ball and Berry selection carousels have been added to the encounter screen, and bonus Candies have been added as a reward for catching Evolved Pokémon.

Meanwhile, NME reported, the game's recent launch in South Korea has seen committed fans shrug off the sub-zero temperatures to play. Having launched in Korea on 24 January, the game accrued just under seven million players by 2 February, illustrating its omnipresence.

Despite enormous popularity, the game's user base has a trend of lagging in the weeks following an initial surge. And whilst the update introduces fresh prey for users, there are still features which many lust after, including PvP battles and trading. But with Pokémon Go developer Niantic confirming that these features are in the pipeline, a resurgence in the game's popularity looks imminent.

Below are some key facts you'll need to know about the update:

Special items come from Poke Stops

Catching a stage 1 evolved Pokemon, like a Golbat, grants you 5 Candy (instead of 3)

Catching a stage 2 evolved Pokemon (such as a Crobat) grants you 10 Candy

A few Pokemon have been given an extra lifeline with another option to evolve:

Seadra evolves to Kingdraw with 100 Horsea candies and the Dragon Scale special item

Poliwhirl evolves to Politoed with 100 Poliwag candies and the King's Rock special item

Slowpoke can now also evolve to a Slowking with 50 Slowpoke candies and the King's Rock special item

Onix evolves to Steelix with 50 Onix candies and the Metal Coat special item

Scyther evolves to Scizor with 50 Scyther candies and the Metal Coat special item

Gloom can now also evolve to a Bellossom with 100 Oddish candies and the Sun Stone special item

Porygon evolves to Porygon 2 with 50 Porygon candies and the Dubious Disc special item

Sunkern evolves to Sunflora with 50 Sunkern candies and the Sun Stone special item

Chansey evolves to Blissey with 50 Chansey candies

Eevee evolves to Umbreon with 25 Eevee candies (name your Eevee "Tamao" for a guaranteed evolution)*

Eevee evolves to Espeon with 25 Eevee candies (name your Eevee "Sakura" for a guaranteed evolution)*

*Note that, as with previous Eevee evolutions, the naming trick, might only work once. After which, it's down to lady luck!

There was also an update on 15 February from Niantic, bringing a few gameplay changes: