Apple's iPhone 8 could be seeing some screen changes

by Chris Rowland  |  Friday 17 February 2017  | Comment Now
Big screen upgrades to replace TouchID?

9to5Mac reports that KGI research analyst (and source of accurate leaks in the past) Ming-Chi Kuo has the latest info on the next iPhone's screen. Apparently it'll use a 5.8in OLED display, but with significantly slimmer bezels than previous phones. That means it can squeeze a much bigger display into a phone the same size as the current iPhone 7.

The actual display area will be around 5.15in, because the bottom part of the screen will be dedicated to a "function area", that replaces the physical home button with an interactive control panel - a lot like the current MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  58in oled  |  iphone 8  |  touch bar
 
 

