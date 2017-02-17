Apple's iPhone 8 could be seeing some screen changes

9to5Mac reports that KGI research analyst (and source of accurate leaks in the past) Ming-Chi Kuo has the latest info on the next iPhone's screen. Apparently it'll use a 5.8in OLED display, but with significantly slimmer bezels than previous phones. That means it can squeeze a much bigger display into a phone the same size as the current iPhone 7.

The actual display area will be around 5.15in, because the bottom part of the screen will be dedicated to a "function area", that replaces the physical home button with an interactive control panel - a lot like the current MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.