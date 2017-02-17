Sony is killing PlayStation Now almost everywhere

PlayStation Now is about to become PlayStation Then on the majority of its supported platforms. The service, which allows you to stream a library of over 400 PlayStation 3 games on an individual rental cost or monthly subscription, is to be discontinued everywhere except PlayStation 4 and Windows 10 devices.

That, presumably, is where Sony has found that people are actually renting the products in sufficient numbers for the service to be worth supporting. As of 15 August this year, PlayStation Now support will be dropped on PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Sony Blu Ray players, Samsung TVs and 2013-1015 Sony Bravia TVs. If you read that sentence and were delighted that your 2016 Sony Bravia TV was in for some kind of special treatment, then the good news is that it is. The bad news is that special treatment is an early cut-off of 1 April 2017.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices. This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further,” Brian Dunn, senior marketing manager at PlayStation Now wrote in a blog post.

“This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further. If you use any of the above devices, we want to give our heartfelt thanks for your support, and we hope you’ll continue with us. Remember that all of your PS Now cloud game saves can easily be accessed on both PS4 and Windows PC.”

Because the service will continue to live on for Windows 10 devices and PlayStation 4, subscribers on the defunct platforms will continue to be billed for the service if they don’t cancel their auto-renewal. So if that applies to you, head over to your account settings to make sure you won’t be caught out.