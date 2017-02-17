Google CEO responds to child's adorable job application

The tech industry may have a reputation as being male-dominated, but that hasn't stopped one little girl from setting her sights on a job with one of the most prestigious tech firms in the world.

Seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater from the UK was so inspired by her dad's description of Google's famously eccentric offices that she decided to apply for a job there. She wrote a letter to the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, or "google boss", as she called him.

"My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go karts in a job in Google," Bridgewater explained in her letter. "I like computers too," she added, "and have a tablet I play games on."

She has already started dabbling in basic programming concepts, too. "My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares," she wrote; "he said it will be good for me to learn about computers."

"My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google," she added.

Her career ambitions don't end there, however: "I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics," she wrote.

Surprisingly, her letter actually got a response from the CEO himself. Pichai wrote back to Chloe, advising her to continue her studies, and to apply for a job once she leaves education.