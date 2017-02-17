Panasonic launches a second OLED into increasingly crowded waters

by Chris Rowlands  |  Friday 17 February 2017  | Comment Now
Panasonic launches a second OLED into increasingly crowded waters

The EZ952 sits just behind the flagship... but might be the one to board first.

We've already seen Panasonic’s 65-inch EZ1002, an Ultra HD OLED display that the company showed off at CES back in January. It was all about “professional grade image processing” - which meant deep blacks, brilliant colours and, well, a great telly experience.

This is the EZ952, a second OLED range. Available in two sizes - 55 and 65 inches - it packs similar 4K Ultra HD and HDR smarts to the EZ1002, with the same HCX2 processor, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) ability.

The EZ952 doesn't have the 1002's fancy blade-shaped Technics-tuned soundbar - shown above - relying on more conventional speakers. (Which, if you're any kind of a geek, you'll be swerving in favour of your kick-ass Dolby Atmos separates system anyway.)

Otherwise, the EZ952 will handle 4K content from Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, as part of the new My Home Screen 2.0 OS. Oh, and there’s a new version of Freeview Play shipping with it, too, complete with search tools that pitch it squarely against the likes of Virgin’s V6 box.

Panasonic has also announced a larger 77in version of the EZ1002… but it's not out until Autumn. The 55in EZ952 and the 65in versions of both, are out earlier, in June. We'll scream as soon as prices arrive, because we know that's what you're waiting for, and we'll update you on the best retailer deals too. Because only a n00b pays list price for a TV.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  ez952  |  oled  |  panasonic  |  tvs
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to &#8220;eighth continent" 

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to “eighth continent"

 
The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2 

The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2

 
Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2 

Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2

 
Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers 

Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers

 
A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it 

A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it

 

More in Home Theatre (1 of 10 articles)

11 million smart TVs allegedly used to snoop on viewers

NEWS

11 million smart TVs allegedly used to snoop on viewers

More in Home Theatre (2 of 10 articles)

Facebook is building a streaming TV app, report claims

NEWS

Facebook is building a streaming TV app, report claims

More in Home Theatre (3 of 10 articles)

BenQ&#8217;s DLP 4K projector is its most colourful ever

NEWS

BenQ’s DLP 4K projector is its most colourful ever

More in Home Theatre (4 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s 4K spinner also sends sound straight to your ears

NEWS

Samsung’s 4K spinner also sends sound straight to your ears

More in Home Theatre (5 of 10 articles)

Phony Netflix membership emails turn out to be phishing scam

NEWS

Phony Netflix membership emails turn out to be phishing scam

More in Home Theatre (6 of 10 articles)

The 12 most exciting Netflix Originals coming in 2017

FEATURE

The 12 most exciting Netflix Originals coming in 2017

More in Home Theatre (7 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Sony's Bravia A1 OLED takes the crown

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Sony's Bravia A1 OLED takes the crown

More in Home Theatre (8 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Nvidia Shield TV (2017)

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Nvidia Shield TV (2017)

More in Home Theatre (9 of 10 articles)

Sony's ridiculous OLED TVs don&#8217;t have a speaker

NEWS

Sony's ridiculous OLED TVs don’t have a speaker

More in Home Theatre (10 of 10 articles)

All the news from Nvidia's CES 2017 keynote speech

NEWS

All the news from Nvidia's CES 2017 keynote speech

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 