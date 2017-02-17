Calendarscope 9.0 brings Outlook import

New Outlook support enables importing calendars and tasks directly from an Outlook .pst file.

The program can also sync tasks with Google Tasks, although this requires Duality’s HandySync for Google ($19.95).

An unusual UI “Zoom” feature enables increasing the size of dialog box text or its various controls.

An optional “enhanced pop-up information” displays more information about events in Calendar views.

Compatibility improvements include more reliable iCalendar support and HTML generation, and there’s the usual scattering of bug fixes.

Calendarscope is priced from $29.95, with a 30-day trial available.

Registered users who purchased a license before February 15th 2016 should have received an email explaining how they can upgrade to the new release with a 50% discount. If you think you quality and you’ve not been alerted, tell the company about it here.

Calendarscope 9.0 runs on Windows XP and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk