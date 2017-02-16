The EOS M6 is your Goldilocks Canon mirrorless

by Fraser Macdonald  |  Thursday 16 February 2017  | Comment Now
The EOS M6 is your Goldilocks Canon mirrorless

If the M3 was too weak, and the M5 was too big, then you’re in luck

The M6’s story is one of fairly broad strokes, though – Canon came late to the compact mirrorless party and is still, comparatively speaking, hanging around in the kitchen looking for the right size glass.

Last year’s EOS M5 pleased a lot of people with its built-in electronic viewfinder, extra controls and chunky grip. It was like a scaled down version of the EOS 80D SLR, with which it shares most of innards.

Well, enter the M6. At 390g and 116x68x44.5mm, it’s smaller and lighter than the M5, but still has the 24.2MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 processor. It doesn’t have the electronic viewfinder, but it does have a clip-on accessory one with the same 2.36million dot readout. 

Canon isn't giving local pricing, but it'll likely be a bit over $1000 at retail for the body only.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  cameras  |  canon  |  eos m6
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

The ten best photo editing apps for Android, iPhone and iPad

FEATURE

The ten best photo editing apps for Android, iPhone and iPad

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Your next smartphone will shoot 1000fps ultra slow-mo videos

NEWS

Your next smartphone will shoot 1000fps ultra slow-mo videos

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Polaroid Snap Touch

REVIEW

Review: Polaroid Snap Touch

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

With Shimano&#8217;s new bike camera, your heart&#8217;s in the director&#8217;s chair

NEWS

With Shimano’s new bike camera, your heart’s in the director’s chair

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

Review: The Leica Sofort is a hip instamatic

REVIEW

Review: The Leica Sofort is a hip instamatic

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

REVIEW

Review: Fujifilm X-T2 - worth ditching your DSLR for!

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Leica M10 is updated, but still retro-cool

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

REVIEW

Review: ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

NEWS

The Minox ACX 300 is a GoPro for extreme scrimpers

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

Leica&#8217;s M10 is slimmer and snappier

NEWS

Leica’s M10 is slimmer and snappier

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 