The EOS M6 is your Goldilocks Canon mirrorless

The M6’s story is one of fairly broad strokes, though – Canon came late to the compact mirrorless party and is still, comparatively speaking, hanging around in the kitchen looking for the right size glass.

Last year’s EOS M5 pleased a lot of people with its built-in electronic viewfinder, extra controls and chunky grip. It was like a scaled down version of the EOS 80D SLR, with which it shares most of innards.

Well, enter the M6. At 390g and 116x68x44.5mm, it’s smaller and lighter than the M5, but still has the 24.2MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC 7 processor. It doesn’t have the electronic viewfinder, but it does have a clip-on accessory one with the same 2.36million dot readout.

Canon isn't giving local pricing, but it'll likely be a bit over $1000 at retail for the body only.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv