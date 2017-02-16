MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 extends GPT, exFAT support

by Mike Williams  |  Thursday 16 February 2017  | Comment Now
Free-for-personal-use partition manager MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 has shipped with extended GPT and .

The new build adds handy migration features, including the ability to convert system disks from MBR to GPT, or copy an MBR disk to GPT.

There’s extra migration flexibility with a new option to copy the system partition only, or the entire system disk.

New support for exFAT enables creating exFAT partitions, formatting them, labelling, copying, wiping and more.

The release also brings support for HD resolution displays, although you shouldn’t expect too much: the packed interface is much more about functionality than looking pretty.

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 is available in five editions: Free, Professional ($39), Server ($159), Enterprise ($399) and Technician ($699).

The Free version is for personal use only but has everything you need to create, move, resize, clone or align partitions, as well as migrating drives to SSD or converting disks between MBR and GPT.

Moving to the Professional version gets you support for dynamic disks, merging partitions and changing cluster size.

The Server build gives you a bootable version of the program, and the other editions give you unlimited usage within one or multiple companies.

MiniTool Partition Wizard 10 is available now for Windows XP and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

