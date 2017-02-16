New Android downloader masquerading as Flash Player update

ESET researchers have discovered a dangerous new app targeting Android devices, which is capable of downloading and executing additional malware.

The trojan named Android/TrojanDownloader.Agent.JI, is distributed via compromised websites and masquerades as a Flash Player update.

Following installation, the malware creates a fake ‘Saving Battery' service in the Android system and urges the victim to grant it crucial permissions within Android's Accessibility functions.

If granted, these permissions monitor your actions, retrieve window content and turn on Explore by touch - enabling the attacker to mimic the user's actions and display whatever they want on the user's screen.

“In cases we investigated, this trojan was built to download another trojan designed for siphoning off funds from bank accounts. However, it would take only a small change in the code for the user to get served with spyware or ransomware,” warns Lukáš Štefanko, the ESET malware researcher who led the analysis.

The key indicator of whether a device has been infected with this malware is the presence of a “Saving Battery” option amongst Services in the Accessibility menu. In such a case, the user should either employ a reputable mobile security app, such as ESET Mobile Security and Antivirus, to remove the threat or uninstall the app manually by going to Settings -> Application Manager -> Flash-Player.

In some instances, the user has been successfully tricked into granting device administrator rights to the app. In such a case, it is necessary to deactivate the administrator rights first, by going to Settings -> Security -> Flash-Player.

“Unfortunately, uninstalling the downloader doesn't remove malicious apps the downloader might have installed. As with the downloader itself, the best way for cleaning up the device is using a mobile security solution,” recommends Lukáš Štefanko.

