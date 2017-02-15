Samsung Galaxy S8 colours 'leaked'

Wednesday 15 February 2017  | Comment Now
Black and silver grey S8 renders appear online, though neither seem to be legitimate designs.

The colours of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have been leaked in photos, showing the phone has a shiny black rear panel.

Renders of the phone show shiny black and silvery grey versions of the device.

Yesterday, a shiny black version of the device appeared on Benjamin Geskin's Twitter feed, however, it doesn't look as though this is the final Galaxy S8 design, because Geskin describes himself as a designer who makes "realistic renders based on rumours and leaks."

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a larger screen than the S7, although there's a possibilty it'll launch in two flavours like the Galaxy S6.

Other colour variations that have leaked in renders include a purple colour, blue coral, which is a purpley blue iteration, rose gold, classic gold and the usual white and silver, though all should be taken with a pinch of salt.

See more about:  colours  |  samsung galaxy s8  |  smartphone
 
 

