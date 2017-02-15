Samsung Galaxy S8 colours 'leaked'

The colours of the Samsung Galaxy S8 have been leaked in photos, showing the phone has a shiny black rear panel.

Renders of the phone show shiny black and silvery grey versions of the device.

Yesterday, a shiny black version of the device appeared on Benjamin Geskin's Twitter feed, however, it doesn't look as though this is the final Galaxy S8 design, because Geskin describes himself as a designer who makes "realistic renders based on rumours and leaks."

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a larger screen than the S7, although there's a possibilty it'll launch in two flavours like the Galaxy S6.

Other colour variations that have leaked in renders include a purple colour, blue coral, which is a purpley blue iteration, rose gold, classic gold and the usual white and silver, though all should be taken with a pinch of salt.