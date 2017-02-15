Ryzen box art appears online

Well we have a Ryzen R-series release window, we have the specs and product range of the new CPUs, we have pricing, and we even have initial performance results, at least at stock. And while we're sure a lot of you are waiting on overclocking performance, it appears we'll have to wait a little while yet.

But at least we know what the box art will look like.

Guru3D has the art via a retailer from Thailand, and it's pretty snazzy. It's based around the logo we've all become familiar with, on an elegant black background.

It won't make the chip's inside go any faster, but it sure looks cooler than Intel's box art.