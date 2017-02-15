Passenger drones to take flight in Dubai

A drone that can carry humans – mortal humans – is set to operate regularly in Dubai starting in June this year. First unveiled at CES 2016, the futuristic-looking drone doesn’t look too dissimilar from those you’d buy as an extravagant Christmas gift. Except that it will be used to transport people.

The model was developed in China, and goes by the name eHang 184. Matt al-Tayer, head of Dubai’s Roads and Transportation Agency has announced that the model has undergone test flights, and can carry one passenger weighing up to 220 pounds. Flight time is an estimated 30 minutes, and it can reach speeds of 100 miles an hour.

As if to stave off his own incredulity, Mr al-Tayer affirmed that “This is not only a model. We have actually experimented with this vehicle flying in Dubai’s skies.”

The device – and it is a device – can purportedly fly 31 miles (50km) on a single battery charge. Except that if the battery dies, it doesn’t just mean no Spotify on the commute home, but rather a lonely plummet to one’s death. Call me old-fashioned, but I’d rather just take the bus.