Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

by Emma Sims  |  Wednesday 15 February 2017  | Comment Now
Unbreakable as ever, the Nokia 3310 returns

Harder, better, faster, stronger? The beloved Nokia 3310 will re-launch at MWC 2017

That midnight blue. That girth. That mystifying and unyielding resilience. The Nokia 3310’s immeasurable popularity was certainly not unfounded. The handset had a reputation as one of the most reliable phones around, spawning with it a generation of internet memes, and much to the delight of its fans, it’s back – at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress 2017, according to leaker Evan Blass.

 

The renovated model will be sold for a modest $US59, leading us to believe that it will be marketed as a trusty backup phone. Phones made under the brand are sold under the remit of Finnish HMD Global, and it is believed that the company will launch the Nokia 3, 5 and 5 in addition to the resurrection of everybody’s old favourite.

Purists out there, meanwhile, shouldn’t despair; the original 3310 is available to buy on Amazon via resellers. It features age-old classics Snake and Snake II, in addition to the capacity to store up to ten reminders. And fine, we can snigger, but its battery life really does put modern smartphones to shame, lasting up to a staggering 260 hours.

One much-appreciated reviewer testified to the phone’s resilience: ‘I remember back in 2003 I was trekking through wartorn Baghdad when a stray 50 calibre sniper bullet hit me directly in the chest. Luckily I had my Nokia 3310 in my breast pocket, which deflected the bullet and blew up a tank.’

The reviewer goes on to cite an array of scenarios in which his trusty 3310 withstood adverse conditions, which included a 2010 Haitian holiday and a 2011 visit to Fukushima, in addition to a Parisian encounter with a meteor which ‘completely disintegrated upon contact with my trusty 3310, earning me the Légion d'Honneur.’

It’s a pretty buoyant phone, ok?

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  mwc 2017  |  nokia 3310
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to &#8220;eighth continent" 

Lunar mining firm Moon Express funds first trip to “eighth continent"

 
The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2 

The Look Back: Deconstructing Modern Warfare 2

 
Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2 

Hack the planet with Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs 2

 
Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers 

Get ready to want these awesome transparent PS4 controllers

 
A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it 

A street in the UK will soon be powered by the people walking on it

 

More in Budget Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: HTC U Play smartphone

More in Budget Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

FEATURE

7 things you need to know about Nokia's new Android phones

More in Budget Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

NEWS

The return of 'The King' Nokia is back (but only in China for now)

More in Budget Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Samsung&#8217;s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

NEWS

Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

More in Budget Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

NEWS

Fairphone 2 steps out in glad rags

More in Budget Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

REVIEW

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

More in Budget Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

More in Budget Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

NEWS

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

More in Budget Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

NEWS

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

More in Budget Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Motorola Moto G4

REVIEW

Review: Motorola Moto G4

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 