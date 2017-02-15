New AMD video drivers support Ubisoft's For Honor

If your video card tendencies lean toward Team Red, and you're excited about new hack'n'slash game For Honor, the latest Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.2.1 driver is going to get you excited.

The new drivers dropped yesterday alongside the release of Ubisoft's latest game, and AMD's promising up to a four per cent performance boost on RC 480 series video cards with the drivers installed.

If you prefer longer-ranged mayhem, the drivers also offer a five per cent boost on the same hardware in Sniper Elite 4.

The drivers also include DX11 multi-GPU profiles for both games, and fix a range of other issues. You can get the new drivers here.