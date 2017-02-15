The Great Gigabit Question is really, like everything, the great CVC question.

There was much hubbub around the twittersphere last week after the head of NBN Co, Bill Morrow, claimed that it did in fact offer a 1Gbps wholesale product, but that no one wanted it.

“We have a product that we can offer the retailers should they want to sell it,” Morrow said, speaking to our colleagues over at iTnews.

“A couple of retailers have signed up to our trial base where they’re looking at what a 1Gbps service might look like but they have chosen not to offer it to consumers. I presume there isn’t that big a demand out there for them to actually develop a product to sell to those end users.”

This naturally enraged a lot of people, with many annoyed by a comment that the demand was “so low” that people wouldn’t even take it if “it was free”. Now while this was a frankly silly comment (who is going to turn down a free fibre connection?), it was likely Morrow was referring to the upgrade cost, rather than the option of an upgraded NBN connection.

That we’ll all have in four years.

Apparently.

There’s a hell of a lot of anger out in the community around the NBN, and much of it is 100 per cent justified, as we have reported. The broken promises, the lack of transparency, the disparity in speed and inequality of connection type, to name a few. But the sad reality is that over half of NBNCo’s customers, a whopping 82 per cent, are sitting on plans of 25mbits or below, with the average ARPU (average revenue per user) sitting at around $43, which shows lower take-up of higher speed profiles.

What needs to be made clearer is that while NBNCo takes a lot of responsibility for the network, how it runs is closer to Energex, which controls electricity infrastructure in South East Queensland, than it does to Telstra. Energex provides products that retailers can purchase wholesale and on-sell to their customers. These products are basically KW of power which operate on various tariffs (basically a tiered structure) and have several set, daily charges. There are also peak and off-peak flows of use.

When ISPs decide to connect their own internal networks (which are made up of switches, routers and connections to the outside world and to each other) to NBN’s network to access customers, there are a few charges levied. The first is a fixed price based on the connection profile they have (25/50/100mbps – called AVC), and the second is CVC or Connectivity Virtual Circuit. This is basically the price per 100mbps of bandwidth that flows between the two networks. The more ISPs have available, the faster their customers’ connections will be during peak periods of use.

Retailers in QLD can re-package and sell products however they like – but how they purchase power and pay their bills to Energex is the same. The same goes for the NBN – when TPG buys CVC it decides how much and where it's directed. It can cross-subsidise its costs, so while the company loses some money on 100Mbps connections and heavy data users, this is made up by money saved on slower connections and lower volume customers.

TPG, Optus, Telstra et al have been given the option to sell 1Gbps connections and have decided there is no commercial market for them. Sure, a bunch of power users would be happy to pay $20 extra to have that option, but the wider market isn’t asking for it. This isn’t really NBN Co’s fault – they aren’t arbitrarily restricting the options. If those retailers want to purchase enough CVC to support connections that are 10x higher than their current max, they will, but probably won’t.

So why aren’t users signing up to faster speeds? Cost is likely the largest factor in play. Until recently, a full speed, 100mbits plan would set you back at least $100 per month. 25-50mbits plans can be picked up for about 40 per cent less, and for many users they likely wouldn’t understand the difference. MyRepublic famously offers 100mbit connections for $60/month on a 12-month contract, or $70 without. CVC costs, as I have discussed before, are very high and are a large reason speeds are restrained.

MyRepublic managing director Nicholas Demos did not pull any punches in his responses to Bill Morrow’s comments, labelling them “absolute bullshit” in an interview with ZDNet, claiming that while NBNCo does offer a 1Gbit option, it does not charge “economical” CVC pricing. To prove demand, MyRepublic has decided to choose a customer nominated (FTTH filled) town and upgrade it to 1Gbps, at its own cost. Customers will pay the same $60 rate as is currently charged for 100Mbps plans, although Demos did not mention what a final retail price would look like when rolled out to customers.

CVC is the most contentious part of the NBN, as it affects every single connection. It’s pricing is arguably too high, and stems from NBNCo’s profit forecasts. These are set in the corporate plan and are crucial to providing a return on investment – which many claim shouldn’t be necessary for a public works project – and allow for a successful sale down the track. Lowering the CVC cost would open NBNCo to attacks on its viability as a standalone company, which is why both the company (and the government, behind the scenes) are so cagey on decreasing them.

Thus, retailers skimp, connections congest heavily during peak times, and everyone is unhappy. The reason companies like MyRepublic, Dodo, TPG and Exetel can charge such low prices for unlimited plans is because they shuffle CVC around to salve the worst bottlenecks, rather than buying an effective amount per area and pricing accordingly. This is why paying more is genuinely better if you can afford it – you will find yourself on a much more reliable and consistent connection.

So it can be assumed that after a few months of awful speeds, customers feel that there is no point paying for a product they aren’t receiving and simply downgrade to a lower tier. If you are getting 20mbps most of the time anyway, why not pay less for the privilege? To help combat this (and likely show the sturdiness of their own beefy network) Telstra has announced that they will publish data from April that will give customers indications of what speeds they are likely to get on their NBN network.

We can only hope more ISPs take a stand as time goes on.