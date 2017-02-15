Goodbye, Lavasoft: hello adaware and adware antivirus 12

by Mike Williams  |  Wednesday 15 February 2017  | Comment Now
Goodbye, Lavasoft: hello adaware and adware antivirus 12

Veteran security vendor has announced that it is rebranding to adaware.

The new flagship adaware antivirus has been updated to version 12 with a redesigned interface, enhanced protection and faster scans.

A brand-new look sees most functions accessed via a tiny left-hand sidebar, making it easier to find what you need and freeing up valuable screen real estate.

Scan speeds have been improved with the addition of “unique file parsing algorithms”, apparently, and real-time protection has also been enhanced.

The installation process has been simplified with no immediate definitions download or forced installation scan.

The commercial editions get extended Network Protection with a new ability to create user profiles and define default rules for each network connection.

Adaware antivirus 12 is available in three editions.

  • Adaware Free offers basic antivirus, download and real-time protection.
  • Adaware Pro adds web, online banking, email and network protection, and a firewall.
  • Adaware Total also gives you encryption, secure file deletion and parental controls.

Adaware antivirus 12 is available now for Windows 7 and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright Software Crew

See more about:  adaware  |  adware antivirus 12  |  antivirus  |  lavasoft
 
 

More in Security (1 of 10 articles)

Why you need extra layers of security for your PC &#8211; and how to get them for up to 55% off

NEWS

Why you need extra layers of security for your PC – and how to get them for up to 55% off

More in Security (2 of 10 articles)

Mac malware reportedly first to infect machines using macros

NEWS

Mac malware reportedly first to infect machines using macros

More in Security (3 of 10 articles)

The five best ransomware removal tools

NEWS

The five best ransomware removal tools

More in Security (4 of 10 articles)

The five best free malware removal tools

FEATURE

The five best free malware removal tools

More in Security (5 of 10 articles)

Spora ransomware may offer better customer service than your ISP

NEWS

Spora ransomware may offer better customer service than your ISP

More in Security (6 of 10 articles)

Avast 2017 introduces zero-day protection, &#8216;passive&#8217; mode for running alongside other security apps

NEWS

Avast 2017 introduces zero-day protection, ‘passive’ mode for running alongside other security apps

More in Security (7 of 10 articles)

Microsoft says Cerber ransomware most popular infector of Windows 10

NEWS

Microsoft says Cerber ransomware most popular infector of Windows 10

More in Security (8 of 10 articles)

Two researchers report 200 bugs in Trend Micro tools

NEWS

Two researchers report 200 bugs in Trend Micro tools

More in Security (9 of 10 articles)

Symantec caught issuing illegal certificates for second time in two years

NEWS

Symantec caught issuing illegal certificates for second time in two years

More in Security (10 of 10 articles)

Fruitfly spyware infests Mac-based biomedical facilities

NEWS

Fruitfly spyware infests Mac-based biomedical facilities

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 