Hayo turns your house into a luminous remote control

Your coffee table is the Sonos controller. Your bed is the light switch. Think that biscuit tin is just there to hold ginger nuts? Look again – it’s now a power button for your fan. You’ve got to let it all go, Neo – buttons, ‘dumb’ objects, hoarding remotes so you can maintain your TV dictatorship. Free your gadgets.

Not all minds are ready to be freed from remotes, but that's the point of the Hayo remote. The tech for virtual remotes has actually been around for a while – think Microsoft Kinect, Leap Motion – but Hayo is the first to combine them into one house-controlling hub. Connect the Echo-like cylinder to your Wi-Fi and it’ll scan your room. Then it’s all about using Hayo’s AR app to create virtual 'buttons' on any object, or in thin air, and connecting these to your tech. So far Hayo only supports Sonos, Nest, Hue, Amazon Dash and Chromecast, but there’s also IFTTT to help glue it together with other tech. The possibilities are, if not endless, at least weekend-filling.

Hayo says you should put virtual controls in places that are difficult to trigger accidentally. Like a side table, rather than your sofa arm. It’s a bit of a shame that Hayo doesn’t support gestures or facial recognition, but these are apparently in the pipeline. And at least you can't accidentally sit on an invisible remote.

Well, I think I'm at capacity for smart black cylinders with my Echo and Canary anyway...

Hayo sensors make it a nice back-up security gadget, but it doesn't record images or have a microphone, so won't get confused when you start talking to Alexa. It even costs about the same, $US219, if you back it on Indiegogo. Best tidy up that lounge in preparation.