Uber, Intel and IoT firms join coalition to secure connected cars

A coalition of tech firms including Uber, Intel and internet of things (IoT) provider Aeris, formed to secure the connected cars of the future, Wednesday released a manifesto inviting automakers to join together and pool resources to redesign key vehicle information architecture components with cyber-security in mind.

Future of Automotive Security Technology Research (FASTR) promised to deliver precompetitive technological building blocks such as whitepapers, reference architectures, code samples, workshop best-known methods and other resources that automotive manufacturers can use across their supply chains.

The firms also are looking to offer multilayered security throughout vehicles to preserve data confidentiality, system integrity and system availability.

They will establish, train and audit a Security Design Lifecycle process that incorporates early design architecture considerations. A holistic perspective will: look across in-vehicle, connectivity and data centre; follow industry best practices across all network interfaces; utilise software over the air solutions; and embrace the diverse perspectives of the evolving automotive ecosystem.

The coalition will include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), transportation network companies, automotive supply chain providers, autonomous vehicle specialists, SoC providers and hardware and software suppliers, specialist automotive security companies, academics, researchers and hackers.

Craig Hurst, executive director of FASTR and director of the industry alliances and marketing transportation solutions division at Intel, told SC Media, "FASTR membership is open to all companies across the automotive ecosystem, including rivals, with the belief that together through a holistic, systems-level approach we can move more quickly toward the organically secure vehicle of the future."

“FASTR conducts its meeting under Chatham House Rules to allow for open dialogue with invited OEMs, tier ones and leading automotive software/hardware suppliers to foster the pre-competitive nature of the consortium.”

Hurst went on to say that members are part of the three working groups within the technical steering committee (TSC) which include in-vehicle systems, cloud/connectivity and autonomous.

Separately, other firms have been joining together for similar causes to share the responsibility of securing connected vehicles as car hacks and cyber-threats pose a significant threat to user safety. Earlier this year, researchers created an open-source connected car platform, Uptane, to help manage connected car system updates.

Regulators are taking note as well. Last month, a bipartisan group of legislators recently proposed a bill that would call for industry professionals to study how to secure connected vehicles.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com