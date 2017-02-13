The five best ransomware removal tools

Ransomware is one of the fastest growing security threats and over the last four years, has evolved into one of the most harmful forms of cyber attacks there is.

While there are many different types, all kinds of ransomware have one end goal: to prevent you from using your PC normally, asking you to do something before you can use your PC.

They can target any PC user, whether it’s a home computer, endpoints in an enterprise network, or servers used by a government agency or healthcare provider, and prevent you from accessing Windows. Ransomware can also encrypt files so you can't use them, stop certain apps from running (like your web browser), and even demand that you pay money to get access to your PC or files. Best of all, there is no guarantee that paying the fine or doing what the ransomware tells you will give access to your PC or files again.

According to security firm Trend Micro, not only did the occurrence of ransomware families nearly double between the first half of 2015 and first half of 2016, but 79 brand new families appeared in the first six months of 2016.

Since the threat of ransomware is sky-rocketing out of control, here’s our pick of the best ransomware removal tools available right now.

Best ransomware removal tools

Microsoft’s EMET

Available here

Microsoft’s Enhanced Mitigation Experience Toolkit (EMET) helps raise the bar against ransomware attackers by protecting against new and undiscovered threats even before they are formally addressed through security updates or antimalware software.

There are 12 security mitigations in EMET that complement other defense-in-depth security measures, such as Windows Defender and other antivirus software, installing with default protection profiles, such as XML files that contain preconfigured settings for common Microsoft and third-party applications.

HitmanPro.Alert

Available here

HitmanPro.Alert turns your computer into a highly undesirable victim by blocking the core techniques and exploits malware uses to hide from antivirus software. It also detects crypto-ransomware, simply by observing the behaviours that these threats exhibit. It even makes sandbox-aware malware terminate itself by vaccinating or ‘camouflaging’ your PC as a virus researcher.

Zemana Anti-Malware

Available here

Zemana AntiMalware is a second-opinion malware scanner designed to rescue a computer from ransomware that has infected the computer despite all the security measures taken. It uses cloud-based scanning to reduce detection time for new virus outbreaks and to improve scanning performance. So if a sample is detected as malicious, all Zemana users are protected in the future against that specific threat.

Bitdefender Anti Crypto Vaccine and Anti-Ransomware

Available here

Bitdefender’s vaccine tool can protect against known and possible future versions of crypto-ransomware families, such as the CTB-Locker, Locky and TeslaCrypt malwares, by exploiting flaws in their spreading methods. However, keep in mind it’s simply a protection tool that sits in the system tray and alerts you to potential dangers and not a malware removal tool.

Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware

Available here

Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware uses advanced “proactive” technology that monitors what ransomware is doing and stops it cold before it touches your files. The app doesn’t rely on signatures or heuristics, so it’s light and completely compatible with existing antivirus software. Malwarebytes Anti-Ransomware is said to protect against infections such as CryptoLocker, CryptoWall, or CTBLocker, and can apparently also defeat new ransomware that’s never even been seen before. It’s worth noting however that this software is currently in Beta, so might not be entirely stable and should be installed in non-production environments for testing purposes only.