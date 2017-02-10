Apple Watch eats 80% of smartwatch market

It would seem Apple CEO Tim Cook was correct when he predicted the Apple Watch had it most impressive week yet at the beginning of December.

Research firm Canalys has said the Apple Watch experienced its best quarter yet in the final three months of 2016, with 6 million of smartwatches shipped, bringing the annual total to an estimated 11.9 million.

This reflected a year-on-year quarterly growth of 12%, despite the company experiencing supply problems. The research firm estimated Apple's smartwatches made around $2.6 billion (£2 billion) for Apple, accounting for 80% of all smartwatch revenues worldwide and almost half of the entire smartwatch market.

The second most popular smartwatch in Canalys' report was the Fitbit, which accounted for 17% of sales, followed by Samsung with 15% of market share.

Lesser known smart watch manufacturers such as Xiaomi also experienced high growth, although that was thanks to the Asia Pacific market, which has a strong allegiance to local manufacturers.

“Apart from the hardware and software improvements of the new models, Apple succeeded mainly due to its streamlined marketing and re-aligned pricing, which helped it address a wider audience,” said analyst Jason Low. "The Series 1’s lower entry price and Apple’s more focused fitness messaging made its Watch both more attainable and more relevant.”