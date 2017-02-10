YouTube Go launches in India, promising offline video downloads and sharing

Despite plenty of apps letting you circumvent the rules, officially the only way to watch YouTube videos is with an internet connection. That changes today – albeit just in India for the time being.

YouTube Go is YouTube without the internet. An official Google product, the app lets you download videos for offline viewing throughout the site (at either “basic” or “standard” quality, depending on your storage options), with the added bonus that you can share videos with people nearby via Bluetooth for your very own gated internet party without the jerks.

Why only in India? That's a very deliberate move. YouTube Go was originally announced with the aim of increasing accessibility to the service, and countries with limited access to mobile data are the first targets.

“YouTube Go is a brand new app to help the next generation of users share and enjoy videos,” YouTube's Johanna Wright said back in September, when the service was first announced at a Google event in Delhi. “YouTube Go was designed and built from the ground up with insights from India, in order to bring the power of video to mobile users in a way that is more conscious of their data and connectivity, while still being locally relevant and social.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been clear in pushing Google's interests in India. In an op-ed piece for the Economic Times back in September, he wrote that, “India gives us early insights into the future of the Internet.”

To that end, the company has been working hard to make its services function across the country. “Mindful of data connectivity and affordability, we launched features such as Maps Offline and YouTube Smart Offline, allowing users to navigate without a data connection or a way to download their favourite videos to when data rates are cheaper. We launched a keyboard that makes it easy to input 11 Indian languages, already used by millions of people.”

After its period of testing in India, YouTube Go is due for a broader global rollout, but it's not clear as to how far that rollout will go. If you happen to be in India reading this, and fancy giving it a spin though, you can download it from Google Play here.