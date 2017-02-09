Hyper PixelCast 75

As with all odd-numbered episodes, Tim is back in charged and he's joined by a couple of Matt's, as well as Ken, who has been on holiday for some time now, but who somehow found time to play something that doesn't revolve around mechs. Madness!

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Yakuza 0, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Fire Emblem Heroes

Music: Not Another Full Metal Squad (byLightening Force)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)

Ken had a plushie mech commisioned. This is not made up.