Samsung Galaxy S8: Bixby assistant 'will support eight languages'

The latest Galaxy phone will include an AI to keep up with rivals' own voice assistants, such as Apple's Siri, Google's Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, and Microsoft's Cortana.

Siri creator Viv Labs is behind Bixby, working on it since Samsung acquired the firm last October.

A new leak from ETnews (via Android Headlines) suggests that Bixby will only support eight languages at launch. While it's set to get more language support over time, some customers might be prohibited from using the feature to begin with.

However, Google Assistant only supported four languages when it was launched last year.

While Samsung initially planned on launching the Galaxy S8 at the Mobile World Congress at the end of the month, the launch will be pushed back. Still, Samsung is expected to show a one-minute teaser trailer of the device at the MWC.

According to previous leaks, the smartphone should be released on 29 March.